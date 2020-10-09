New Conservatives’ Instagram page posts message of support for Rainbow community after being hacked

The Instagram page for the New Conservatives Party has been hacked, announcing a policy amendment in support of the Rainbow community.

The hacked New Conservatives' image and deputy leader Elliot Ikilei. Source: Supplied

Party deputy leader Elliot Ikilei confirmed on his own Instagram that the party’s page had been hacked.

“Please not that leftists have attacked and hacked the New Conservative page,” he wrote.

“Sorry all, Unfortunately the Left have utilised usual deception to take out one of our pages.”

The hacked post, which showed the New Conservatives logo filled in as a rainbow, was reposted at least twice after being deleted.

It included a message in support of the LGBTQIA+ whanau.

“We have been listening to the demands of our constituents and have come to understand that our prior policies regarding the Rainbow community are not in-line with the realities of our nation,” the hacked post reads.

“Over the next weeks and months, we will be amending policy, listening to community voices in order to build a fairer and more equal Aotearoa for our LGBTQIA+ whanau.”

The post is in direct contradiction to New Conservative’s Gender Idealogy policy, which “recognises that there are two biological genders”.

On its website, the party promises to continue to recognise two biological genders, recognise that within these genders there is a psychological condition of gender dysphoria within those genders, support taxpayer funding for counselling, and withdraw funding for any form of gender reassignment.

Its Marriage Policy says it believes in the "traditional definition of marriage as between one biological man and one biological woman, with all other legal arrangements categorised as civil unions".