New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's

One of today’s new community cases works at an Auckland McDonald’s, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced this afternoon.

The person has not displayed any symptoms, the Director General of Health said. Source: 1 NEWS

While Bloomfield didn't reveal the McDonald's where the person worked in the press conference, a newly released list of locations of interest has one of the new cases at Cavendish Drive McDonald's, Papatoetoe from 11:30am until 4:15pm on February 13.

Bloomfield said an investigation is ongoing into when exactly they worked there recently and the nature of their role at the fast food restaurant.

“This case has not had any symptoms throughout and has been asymptomatic during the weekend period,” he said.

The person is from the same household as two other cases confirmed today. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the fact the person worked at McDonald’s, “factored into our thinking” when making the decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 2 from midnight tonight.

Covid-19: List of locations visited by new community cases revealed

“Just remember of course, Level 2 is designed to have situations where we are contact tracing individuals who are casual or close contacts in the community.”

The rest of NZ will return to Alert Level 1 at midnight. Source: 1 NEWS

More detail around the three new community cases announced this afternoon will be released soon, Ardern says.

