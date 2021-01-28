New community Covid-19 case in Hamilton, linked to Pullman Hotel

A new community case of Covid-19 has been announced in Hamilton, linked to the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes nearly two weeks after a community case was confirmed in Northland, also linked to the Pullman. The Pullman has been used as a managed isolation facility.

The new case "has been isolating at home in Hamilton since 30 January", the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

They tested negative for Covid-19 three times before testing positive.

"All recent Pullman managed isolation guests have been required to self-isolate for five days following completion of their 14 days in managed isolation," the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

"The case reinforces the importance of the self-isolation and repeat testing strategy we have adopted around people leaving managed isolation at the Pullman."

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate told 1 NEWS the person is being considered low risk.

It's led to the cancellation of a community Waitangi Day event, due to be hosted this morning at the Western Community Centre.

The case is now the fourth person to test positive after isolating at the Pullman Hotel and testing negative for Covid-19 multiple times during their stay, only testing positive after re-entering the community.