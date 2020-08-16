TODAY |

New coffee cart becomes community hub for locals in St Bathans, Central Otago

Source:  1 NEWS

A global pandemic might not usually be the best time to embark on a business venture, but a farmer from a Central Otago township is doing just that, with what may be the country's most remote cafe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stacey Weir’s coffee cart is humming along in St Bathans. Source: 1 NEWS

Stacey Weir's coffee cart is not only serving up St Bathans locals their morning brew, but is also forming new bonds and friendships.

The Wee Red Coffee Shed is about 10km from the nearest town, and Farmer David Menzies is among the loyal customers.

"It's handy on a cold morning," he said, "it's actually become a great focal point for the local community really, to gather a couple of times a week and have a bit of a catch up."

Ms Weir says it may be in the middle of nowhere - but that doesn't mean they don't cater for all comers - with soy, oat and trim milk available.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Food and Drink
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:40
Nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand in the community
2
NZ Post centre in Auckland undergoes 'deep clean' after shift worker tests positive for Covid-19
3
Pacific health leader warns of potential for 'wildfire' Covid-19 spread in Pacific community
4
Auckland locations visited by Covid-19 cases include Buttabean fitness class and guinea pig show
5
New wage subsidy forecast to cover 470,000 jobs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:10

Ardern moving election to October a 'middle ground compromise' - Jessica Mutch McKay

Student at Auckland's Avondale College tests positive for Covid-19

CEO of Auckland's Watercare resigns from $775,000 job as city struggles through drought

Kiwis encouraged to buy or make their own face masks