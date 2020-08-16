New coffee cart becomes community hub for locals in St Bathans, Central Otago

A global pandemic might not usually be the best time to embark on a business venture, but a farmer from a Central Otago township is doing just that, with what may be the country's most remote cafe.

Stacey Weir's coffee cart is not only serving up St Bathans locals their morning brew, but is also forming new bonds and friendships.

The Wee Red Coffee Shed is about 10km from the nearest town, and Farmer David Menzies is among the loyal customers.

"It's handy on a cold morning," he said, "it's actually become a great focal point for the local community really, to gather a couple of times a week and have a bit of a catch up."