New Christchurch exhibition 'once in a lifetime' opportunity to see rare objects from Antarctica expedition

A new exhibition which tells the story of the British Antarctic expeditions in Cape Adare more than a century ago will soon open at Canterbury Museum. 

The display, called Breaking the Ice, has artifacts on show, including food explorers left behind at their bases, equipment, clothing, sledging supplies and a forgotten watercolour painting.

The Antarctic Heritage Trust brought the objects up from Antarctica for conservation.

Under the government permit required to remove the items from Antarctica, they must be returned to the huts.

The exhibition will be open from May 18 and runs to October 13. 

