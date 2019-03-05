TODAY |

New chocolate factory opens in Dunedin one year after Cadbury closes its doors

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Food and Drink
Dunedin and Otago

A year after Cadbury closed its doors in Dunedin a new chocolate factory has opened to the public.

The Otago Chocolate Company's (OCHO) rapid expansion is thanks to one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns in Kiwi history.

Some ex-Cadbury workers were among the first to take the new tour.

"Redundancy is hard and still raw for us and mentally affected us, but what's fantastic about this is we've made chocolate here for 150 years so they're carrying on the tradition," Megan Fairley told 1 NEWS.

Despite the rapid rise thanks to donations from 3000 members of the public, OCHO founder Liz Rowe is staying humble.

"We're not trying to compete at that level, (Cadbury) we are a small boutique craft maker and our focus is on premium chocolate."

Check out the new chocolate lovers heaven in the video above.

The Otago Chocolate Company’s rapid expansion is thanks to one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns in Kiwi history. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Food and Drink
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:36
The Otago Chocolate Company’s rapid expansion is thanks to one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns in Kiwi history.
New chocolate factory opens in Dunedin one year after Cadbury closes its doors
2
Te Aroha Grace spoke to Marae about why he chose to change his name.
Māori man breaks tradition, takes on Pākehā wife's surname
3
Paula McGregor waits days after Denver Chance disappeared, his sister Ginny O'Sullivan appeals to the public.
Missing Aucklander's mum on 'horrific rollercoaster ride' waiting for news of son Denver Chance
4
'Not going to help the world one bit' Judith Collins says as MPs voice opinions about school students' climate change protest
5
The bank says Helena Bethune’s business is too risky.
Auckland tarot card reader not happy Kiwibank refused her an Eftpos machine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:31
Paula McGregor waits days after Denver Chance disappeared, his sister Ginny O'Sullivan appeals to the public.

Missing Aucklander's mum on 'horrific rollercoaster ride' waiting for news of son Denver Chance

Man, 75, charged with murder of woman, 70, at Raumati Beach retirement village

01:05

'Not going to help the world one bit' Judith Collins says as MPs voice opinions about school students' climate change protest
00:22
The incident took place northbound on SH20 near the Puhinui Rd off-ramp.

Watch: Car on fire causing delays on Auckland motorway