New chick in town- Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

There's a new albatross in the running to become New Zealand's most famous bird, with the hatching of a second chick on webcam at Taiaroa head near Dunedin.

The little chick hatched on Saturday evening at 5pm and is yet to put on weight, something Department of Conservation rangers like Lyndon Perriman have been monitoring virtually round-the-clock.

While the overcast and dull weather has been great for nest hatching so far, Mr Perriman is closely monitoring the albatross's health as the warm weather currently hitting Otago will increase the risk of overheating and fly strike, which can cause death.

Taiaroa Head Manager of Operations Hoani Langsbury said fly strike, where flies lay live maggots on hatching eggs or chicks, heat stress and infections are major risks for nesting adults and chicks.

"DOC Rangers work longer hours over this crucial time to ensure the best chances for successful hatching," he said.

Peppermint essence and lavender toilet cleaner is being placed near the nest to prevent flies from landing in the area.

Last year, Moana the albatross became an instant star when a web cam was installed by her nest by DOC, attracting more than 500,000 fans around the world.

Tainui School students Allece Hosking and Dakota McKenzie won a trip for their class to visit Moana and the rest of the albatross colony last year, the prize for winning the online competition to name her.

The girls chose her Maori name for ocean due to the large amount of time albatross spend at sea, which is 80 per cent of their lifetime, only returning to land to breed.

The new chick's gender won't be clear until May or June, Mr Perriman said.

Its father has been guarding the baby from the weather conditions for the last six days, before the mum takes on incubating duties in the coming days.

"Like all newborns, they can't regulate their temperature. It's going okay so far… it hasn't gone past hatch weight at this point which is a bit of a concern," Mr Perriman said.

"They can survive 48 hours without a feed, they need an appetite so we know there's no infection."

Webcam watchers had shared with the ranger that the chick was fed this morning, which Mr Perriman was hoping would lead to weight gain.