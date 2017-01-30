 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New chick in town- Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

share

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

There's a new albatross in the running to become New Zealand's most famous bird, with the hatching of a second chick on webcam at Taiaroa head near Dunedin.

A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

The little chick hatched on Saturday evening at 5pm and is yet to put on weight, something Department of Conservation rangers like Lyndon Perriman have been monitoring virtually round-the-clock.

While the overcast and dull weather has been great for nest hatching so far, Mr Perriman is closely monitoring the albatross's health as the warm weather currently hitting Otago will increase the risk of overheating and fly strike, which can cause death.

Taiaroa Head Manager of Operations Hoani Langsbury said fly strike, where flies lay live maggots on hatching eggs or chicks, heat stress and infections are major risks for nesting adults and chicks.

"DOC Rangers work longer hours over this crucial time to ensure the best chances for successful hatching," he said.

Peppermint essence and lavender toilet cleaner is being placed near the nest to prevent flies from landing in the area.

Last year, Moana the albatross became an instant star when a web cam was installed by her nest by DOC, attracting more than 500,000 fans around the world.

Tainui School students Allece Hosking and Dakota McKenzie won a trip for their class to visit Moana and the rest of the albatross colony last year, the prize for winning the online competition to name her.

The girls chose her Maori name for ocean due to the large amount of time albatross spend at sea, which is 80 per cent of their lifetime, only returning to land to breed.

The new chick's gender won't be clear until May or June, Mr Perriman said.

An egg belonging to a Taiaroa Head albatross hatched on Saturday.
Source: Albatross Centre

Its father has been guarding the baby from the weather conditions for the last six days, before the mum takes on incubating duties in the coming days.

"Like all newborns, they can't regulate their temperature. It's going okay so far… it hasn't gone past hatch weight at this point which is a bit of a concern," Mr Perriman said.

"They can survive 48 hours without a feed, they need an appetite so we know there's no infection."

Webcam watchers had shared with the ranger that the chick was fed this morning, which Mr Perriman was hoping would lead to weight gain.

This year, the Otago Peninsula Trust are planning to put more cameras around Taiaroa Head to raise awareness of the conservation efforts for the 20 different species that breed in the area, Manager of Operations Hoani Langsbury said.

 

Related

Kate Nicol-Williams

Animals

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Martin Guptill is bowled

Live updates: Broom's 50 leading Black Caps' recovery mission as Australian quicks come back into the fold

00:29
2
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

00:24
3
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

4
1 NEWS

Six teenagers found dead in garden house, after party

00:22
5
The magazine cover provokes outrage amid Donald Trump’s row with Mexico’s president over the border wall.

Outrage as Melania Trump graces the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town- Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday at 5pm is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.

00:22
The magazine cover provokes outrage amid Donald Trump’s row with Mexico’s president over the border wall.

Outrage as Melania Trump graces the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

There's been backlash over the coverphoto of the first lady twirling diamonds like spaghetti.

00:30
The mother was reunited with her young son after he was detained for hours following Trump’s travel ban to seven Muslim-majority countries.

Watch: Emotional reunion between Iranian mother and five-year-old who was detained at US airport

Trump has temporarily banned travel to the US from countries including Iran and Syria.

02:39
The South Auckland intersection resembled a war zone after the crash in Manukau.

Woman injured in horrific South Auckland crash in 'fair condition' - hospital

Police sought help from the public yesterday to identify the women injured in the Auckland crash.

00:39
Hekia Parata and Amy Adams respond warmly to Nikki Kaye’s return to ministerial duties after her breast cancer diagnosis last year.

'It's fantastic' – Hekia Parata, Amy Adams thrilled to have Nikki Kaye back at work

Hekia Parata and Amy Adams respond warmly to Nikki Kaye’s return to ministerial duties after her breast cancer diagnosis last year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ