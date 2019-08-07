New chairperson appointed for Commission into abuse in state care

Judge Coral Shaw has today been appointed as the new Chair of the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Sir Anand Satyanand, who played down claims his stepping down as chair of the Abuse in Care Inquiry is a sign something is not working with the inquiry. Sir Anand has taken up a new role as Chancellor of the University of Waikato.

Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin said today Judge Shaw was "extremely well qualified for the role", in making the announcement today.

Judge Shaw's appointment will ensure continuity of the Royal Commission’s work and purpose, Ms Martin added.

"Maintaining the momentum of the Royal Commission is very important," she said.

"The Royal Commission has just completed its first phase and has achieved several important milestones to date, including holding its first procedural and public hearings.

"The commissioners are currently reviewing the evidence presented at the public hearing, and continue to meet individually with survivors around the country."

Ms Shaw, who has extensive experience as a Judge of the District and Employment Courts, as well as of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal, has worked with victims of family violence and in prisoner rehabilitation, and has conducted organisational reviews.

She also brings an understanding of Te Ao Māori and has significant experience of working within Māori kawa and tikanga.

"I am confident that Judge Shaw will successfully lead the Royal Commission through its next phase," Ms Martin said.

Judge Shaw will begin her new role tomorrow.