TODAY |

New Catholic cathedral for Christchurch to be built in city centre

Source:  1 NEWS

A new Catholic cathedral is going to be built in the centre of Christchurch city.

Source: 1 NEWS

It follows an earlier decision to not rebuild the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament on Barbadoes Street, which was damaged in the 2011 and 2012 earthquakes.

The new cathedral is part of a larger development, North of the Square.

North of the Square development. Source: Supplied

As well as the cathedral there will be a new primary school built, a community hub, offices for the Catholic Diocese and residential accommodation and a multi-storey car park.

All up the development is estimated to cost $500 million dollars, with the cathedral costing $85 million alone.

The Catholic Bishop of Christchurch, Paul Martin, says that when it became impractical to rebuild the old cathedral on the previous site, the thought of a new cathedral in the centre of the city became most appealing.

“It is my desire for the cathedral to be in the heart of the city, where our Catholic community can visit on a daily basis to pray and reflect and for the church to be able to play a part in re-energising the life of the city,” said Bishop Martin.

“The new cathedral will be a cornerstone of the recently announced new five-parish structure for the city and will see the amalgamation of the existing Mairehau and St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral parishes into this central city site.”

The cathedral is expected to be able to accommodate up to 1000 people and could be completed by 2025.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
2
New All Blacks coach welcome at the Chiefs, says Warren Gatland
3
Surf Life Saving issues stern warning to 'bad boy' inflatable unicorns: You're not welcome here
4
Police in India receive hugs after shooting dead four men accused of woman's rape, murder
5
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Seventy-year-old dies after fall on Routeburn track during guided walking tour

Police issue warning after 'unprepared' trampers rescued from Remarkables
02:58

Lake levels rising faster than predicted as Wanaka braces for worst flooding in 20 years
01:21

John Armstrong's opinion: Despite lead in polls, National should be worried by Jacinda Ardern's recent 'double whammy'