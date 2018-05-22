New cancer treatment aiming to give families options being trialled in NZ

New Zealand is the latest country to trial a new way of treating childhood cancer.

The method uses a test to identify gene mutations in children and teenagers, matching specific cancer types to specific treatments.

Experts say a more targeted approach to fighting the disease could help minimise the impact of side effects.

Pediatric haematologist/oncologist Dr Andy Wood this morning told TVNZ 1's Breakfast that the hope was to find options to treat cancer in kids where they didn't exist previously.

"We're hoping we might give some families some new information about their child's cancer," Dr Wood said.