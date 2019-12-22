New campaign launched to tackle spike in domestic violence over holiday season

TODAY |

A new campaign has been launched by The Ministry of Justice to combat the spike in domestic violence over the holiday period.

Police are also upping resources to deal with the issue. Source: 1 NEWS

The online campaign helps victims of domestic violence and reinforces that while domestic violence is often physical, it's often the psychological and emotional abuse that can affect families the most.

"The why is really difficult to pinpoint right. There's lots of complexities in this space. New Zealand has some alarming statistics and we certainly can't hide the fact that there's a real issue in this country," said inspector Fiona Roberts, manager of family harm.

Jeremy Eparaima spent 30 years abusing his partners, mentally and physically.

"At that time, I didn't realise the person I was, was a perpetrator of domestic violence. It was just normal," said Mr Eparaima.

According to statistics, 96 per cent of domestic violence is committed by men, mostly on women. But children suffer too. 

"Even when I was doing what I was doing, I would have protected my family from anyone with my life. But never did I inwardly look at myself and think, 'Maybe my family needs protection from me, and my behaviour,'" said Mr Eparaima.

