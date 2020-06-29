New border exemption sees some international students allowed back into NZ

The latest set of border exceptions will see 250 international PhD and postgraduate students enter New Zealand.

File image. Source: istock.com

Students will undergo the 14-day managed isolation period and testing for Covid-19.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the exemption "recognises the vital role international education will play in the recovery and rebuild of New Zealand and the need to continue the fight against the pandemic".

"It will enable us to welcome back a good portion of those PhD and master's students who are caught off-shore, and who need to be in New Zealand to complete their work."

About 10,400 people have already been given exemptions for reasons such as essential or critical work.

"These are students who hold or held a visa for 2020, and whose long-term commitment to study here was disrupted by Covid-19. Priority will be given first to those who need to be in the country for the practical components of their research and study," Hipkins said.

"The first students are likely to arrive November 2020, with the majority arriving in the new year."

He said the exemption was much smaller than usual international student numbers, but said it was "a step in the right direction for the international education sector".

"The Government will review other possible border exceptions, as and when it is safe to do so."

Do you have a question you’d like us to put to Labour leader Jacinda Ardern or National leader Judith Collins in Thursday’s final election debate?