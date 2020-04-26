New border exceptions announced as Government eyes Covid-19 recovery

The Government has today announced changes to border exceptions as the country moves to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway and Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said the changes are intended to allow more families to reunite and support the country’s economic recovery.

The announcement today means partners and dependents of citizens and residents no longer need to travel together to be granted an entry exception, which created difficulties for separated families.

“This will be a great relief for families separated by the border closure,” Mr Lees-Galloway said.

“Everyone coming in will still need to do 14 days of managed isolation or quarantine.”

Mr Lees-Galloway said the Government will continue to review the way the border is managed in the longer-term for current temporary visa holders and international students.

Mr Twyford said changes will also be introduced for short and long-term criteria for highly-skilled essential workers which aimed to bring in workers needed for “significant economic activities” of “national or regional” scale where employers don’t have alternative options.

Mr Twyford said this aimed to prevent delays in projects.

“We expect demand to increase as the economy starts up again,” he said.

“We need to balance demand for specialist and critical workers while supporting a rapidly changing labour market.”

Applicants could also include immediate family members of the essential workers.

Other exceptions include allowing diplomats taking up new posts to enter, as well as maritime vessels “where there is compelling need”. The latter exception does not include cruise ships or people travelling for leisure.

Changes are expected to be implemented by the end of next week for other essential workers and diplomats. Maritime changes are expected to be in place later this month.

Two America's Cup challengers cleared to enter New Zealand

Previous border restrictions meant most travel to the country during the pandemic was restricted to citizens, permanent residents, most resident visa holders, essential workers and families of visa holders in New Zealand.

As of Wednesday, there were more than 15,300 requests for a border exception. Of these, 2456 visa applications were approved.