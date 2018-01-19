New border exception will allow 300 teachers to come into NZ

A new class border exception announced by Education Minister Chris Hipkins today will mean 300 qualified teachers from overseas will be able to come to New Zealand to work.

Hipkins said the Ministry of Education will work with the education sector to ensure early childhood education (ECE) services and schools with the greatest recruitment needs get priority.

“While the overall outlook for domestic teacher supply remains positive, I know that ECE services and schools continue to find certain locations and subjects difficult to recruit for,” Hipkins said.

“This will give principals and services additional support, especially for 2022 recruitment, and complement existing teacher supply initiatives.”

The Ministry of Education will invite applications for these teachers from September.

“Teachers who were already employed in New Zealand, but who left the country and were unable to return to their job due to the border closure may also be eligible,” Hipkins said.

“A separate family reunification border exception is being created for the partners and dependent children of teachers who are already in New Zealand on temporary visas.”