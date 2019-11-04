New book Towards The Mountain explores 'cover-up' of Erebus air disaster

Sarah Myles, granddaughter of Erebus Victim Frank Christmas, has written a new book exploring the stories of those onboard the doomed flight, as well as the experiences of first responders.

It will be 40 years on November 28 since the Air New Zealand sightseeing flight crashed into a mountain in Antarctica, taking 257 lives.

Sarah Myles, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, talked about the resulting "cover up of what really happened".

"It was more about finding a place for blame," Ms Myles said.

"In all of the swirling storm that followed the families were pushed aside.

"We were feeling deep grief, but we can't talk about it because all of a sudden it's become this dirty secret."

Ms Myles was three years old at the time of the disaster, but said it has continued to have a profound effect on her family throughout the years.