TODAY |

New book Towards The Mountain explores 'cover-up' of Erebus air disaster

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Air New Zealand

Sarah Myles, granddaughter of Erebus Victim Frank Christmas, has written a new book exploring the stories of those onboard the doomed flight, as well as the experiences of first responders.

It will be 40 years on November 28 since the Air New Zealand sightseeing flight crashed into a mountain in Antarctica, taking 257 lives.

Sarah Myles, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, talked about the resulting "cover up of what really happened".

"It was more about finding a place for blame," Ms Myles said.

"In all of the swirling storm that followed the families were pushed aside.

"We were feeling deep grief, but we can't talk about it because all of a sudden it's become this dirty secret."

Ms Myles was three years old at the time of the disaster, but said it has continued to have a profound effect on her family throughout the years.

Her book, Towards The Mountain, is available now.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sarah Myles’ grandfather died in the Antarctica crash 40 years ago, and her book Towards The Mountain explores the tragedy. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Air New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
2
Wellington Phoenix star explodes on live TV over controversial penalty - 'It's f***ed!'
3
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
4
Shane Jones' comments about NZ Indian community 'not the position' of Labour, Jacinda Ardern says
5
Tonga fans parade through central Auckland, dance on public transport after win over Kangaroos
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:51

Kiwi exporters nervous over possible quota changes in event of no-deal Brexit
00:57

Shane Jones' comments about NZ Indian community 'not the position' of Labour, Jacinda Ardern says
04:25

Warm week ahead in many places following weekend's high temperatures

Winston Peters' privacy lawsuit against National MPs starts