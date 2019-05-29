New book looks at 'campaign of hatred' by Whale Oil blogger that resulted in $70k defamation penalty

An investigative book on the seven-year-long defamation battle between blogger Cameron Slater and businessman Matt Blomfield has been released.

Author Margie Thomson launched the book last night in Auckland, titled Whale Oil, through publisher Potton and Burton.

The book's promotional material says Mr Blomfield found himself the target of a vicious online attack by Mr Slater in 2012, who ran the Whale Oil blog.

It said the attack came out of the blue and destroyed Mr Blomfield's reputation, who then fought back over seven years and poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into a defamation case against Mr Slater.

Earlier this year, Mr Slater was ordered to pay Mr Blomfield $70,000 by the Human Rights Review Tribunal, for causing severe humiliation, loss of dignity, and injury to feelings, stemming from blog posts by Mr Slater.

The ruling said there was relentless disclosure of Mr Blomfield's personal information over six months, and that the posts were a calculated attack and character assassination.

"Whale Oil is a remarkable piece of investigative writing by Margie Thomson, who has painstakingly researched and documented this unbelievable story.

"It is a chilling account of how inadequate our protection is in the face of a digital attack, and a depressing exposé of police indifference to a citizen's dire predicament," the book's promotional material said.