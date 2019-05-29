TODAY |

New book looks at 'campaign of hatred' by Whale Oil blogger that resulted in $70k defamation penalty

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Internet

An investigative book on the seven-year-long defamation battle between blogger Cameron Slater and businessman Matt Blomfield has been released.

Author Margie Thomson launched the book last night in Auckland, titled Whale Oil, through publisher Potton and Burton.

The book's promotional material says Mr Blomfield found himself the target of a vicious online attack by Mr Slater in 2012, who ran the Whale Oil blog.

It said the attack came out of the blue and destroyed Mr Blomfield's reputation, who then fought back over seven years and poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into a defamation case against Mr Slater.

Watch Mr Blomfield's full interview with John Campbell on TVNZ1's Breakfast in the video above.

Earlier this year, Mr Slater was ordered to pay Mr Blomfield $70,000 by the Human Rights Review Tribunal, for causing severe humiliation, loss of dignity, and injury to feelings, stemming from blog posts by Mr Slater.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    That’s how the Human Rights Tribunal described Slater’s treatment of businessman Matt Blomfield. Source: 1 NEWS

    The ruling said there was relentless disclosure of Mr Blomfield's personal information over six months, and that the posts were a calculated attack and character assassination.

    "Whale Oil is a remarkable piece of investigative writing by Margie Thomson, who has painstakingly researched and documented this unbelievable story.

    "It is a chilling account of how inadequate our protection is in the face of a digital attack, and a depressing exposé of police indifference to a citizen's dire predicament," the book's promotional material said.

    The book's foreword is written by Nicky Hager, who said it's a story of right and wrong, standing up to bullies, and a sobering story of how few protections there are against online attacks.

    rnz.co.nz

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      A new book has been published about the seven-year court battle between blogger Cameron Slater and businessman Matt Blomfield. Source: Breakfast
      More From
      New Zealand
      Crime and Justice
      Internet
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      01:52
      It comes as Australia’s PM has warned social media giants to take swifter action on violent videos.
      Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $100,000 to Christchurch mosque attack victims
      2
      Bullet holes can be seen in the windows of Fight Club, a Head Hunters base.
      Head Hunters' Auckland gang pad riddled with bullets in early morning shooting
      3
      Thunder, rain and possible tornadoes forecast for today
      4
      It marks the first time the teen smoking rate has dipped below two per cent in 20 years.
      Another New Zealand district considers outdoor ban on smoking and vaping
      5
      Benny Haerewa
      Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      03:51
      Seven Sharp’s Mike Thorpe caught up with social worker John Wu.

      Meet the youth justice worker who doesn't let his stutter stop him helping Kiwi kids in need
      02:43
      Hopes of averting the mega-strike have been dashed.

      Thousands of teachers and principals to strike nationwide today calling for better pay and work conditions
      04:20
      Simon Bridges won’t say how he got the information.

      Budget 2019 leaks by National came after Treasury was 'deliberately and systematically hacked'
      01:49

      GPs calling for Government to intervene as doctor shortage looms