 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New bill allows parents to enrol children in school before fifth birthday

share

Source:

NZN

A bill that's just been passed by parliament allows schools to enrol children before their fifth birthday.

How much is too much? Dr Stuart Middleton weighs in on the homework debate

Source: 1 NEWS

They can enrol them in groups, or cohorts, at the beginning of each term, with children able to start school from the beginning of the term closest to their fifth birthday.

Until now their fifth birthday determined when they would start school, and Education Minister Nikki Kaye says the system needs to be flexible.

When children younger than five start school will be up to their parents, and the youngest a child can start is four years 10 months.

Ms Kaye said some schools were already encouraging early starts.

"These schools believe cohort entry enables them to support a better transition into school, simplifies school and classroom planning, and minimises disruption to existing students," she said during the third reading debate on the Education (Update) Amendment Bill.

"Some concerns have been raised that schools will be starting children too early, but the important part of this enabling legislation is that it ensures parents have the choice about the right time for their child to start school."

Labour leader Andrew Little doesn't agree with earlier starts.

"At the age of four you should be running around in a sandpit and the garden making cups of tea and doing whatever with muddy water," he said earlier this week.

"Kids should be doing that stuff, exploring their creative and fun side."

The bill contains other changes to the education system, and Ms Kaye said it was the most significant update for 30 years.

It makes clear that seclusion - isolating misbehaving children - isn't allowed.

"It sends a clear signal to educators that in today's world there is no situation where it is acceptable for children and young people to be secluded," she said.

Related

Education

Melissa Stokes: What does being 'school ready' mean for you?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Watch your speed: Locations of new speed cameras around NZ revealed


02:51
3
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Thunderstorms forecast for top of North Island as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of NZ today and tomorrow

00:30
4
Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.

Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

00:30
5
The stand in Crusaders captain is confident his side can nullify the Hurricanes player's running and kicking game this weekend.

Watch: Did Matt Todd just give away the secret to extinguishing Beauden Barrett's brilliant Super Rugby form?

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ