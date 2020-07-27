TODAY |

New Auckland University survey finds one in five exceed daily caffeine limit

Source:  Seven Sharp

A University of Auckland School of Population Health survey has found caffeine may be doing more harm than good and many of us may be addicted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A University of Auckland School of Population Health survey found caffeine may be doing more harm than good. Source: Seven Sharp

The survey found one in five people exceed the recommended 400 milligram daily limit and an Auckland barista says not all coffee is considered equal.

“Our cafe flat white has 60-90 mg of coffee and your instant coffee has double that - a nice plug to support local cafe and enjoy your caffeine in lower levels in more social spaces,” Christy Tennent of Auckland’s Eighthirty coffee roasters said.

“Coffee is very much a big part of our culture in Aotearoa, we have a love affair and edge on the line of addiction - hopefully we're all moving to moderation,” she said.

While caffeine is also in energy drinks, some soft drinks and even tea, Ms Tennent says coffee is the best form of it.

“Coffee is one of your purest forms of enjoying your caffeine dose, with caffeine with energy drinks you're looking at a lot more sugar and additives.”

Eighty five per cent of those surveyed reported caffeine-related harm in the past year, like insomnia, dehydration, irritability or a desire for sugar.

“I guess it's knowing what your body copes with, most people cope with a couple of coffees a day, you get your sliding scale of people who like to push it out but you come back to moderation a lot, finding that happy middle ground,” Ms Tennent said.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Auckland
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Judith Collins to reveal internal polling to National Party
2
'It’s causing massive problems' - Beekeeper says nothing can be done to stop NZ bees picking up traces of weed-killer glyphosate
3
Couple help get money back for other victims of rogue wedding venue operators, but not themselves
4
Māori and Pasifika jobseekers the big driver behind a surge in people retraining in the trades
5
Clarke Gayford wishes 'favourite achiever' Jacinda Ardern happy 40th birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police, Medsafe 'raid' New Zealand bleach 'cure' seller
01:56

Māori and Pasifika jobseekers the big driver behind a surge in people retraining in the trades
00:26

Bay of Plenty iwi taking fight against Chinese-owned water bottling operation's expansion to court
01:57

International students will have to wait until 2021 to return to NZ, Govt says