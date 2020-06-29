New Auckland speed limits in force from today - check the map of your route

Auckland motorists are being advised to pay special attention to speed limit signs today, with a host of changes taking place around the city and surrounding areas.

A map of the Auckland CBD with the new street speed limits form June 30, 2020. Source: Supplied

Almost every street in the CBD will have a lowered speed limit from today, as well as numerous roads in the north, east and southern parts of the district.

NZTA has developed an interactive map where you can see all of the changes on every street - it is available here.