New Auckland locations of interest visited during lockdown

A handful of new locations of interest announced on Wednesday morning were visited just a few days ago.

Four new locations were released at 8am and include two superettes, a pharmacy and a service station.

Both the Orly Avenue Superette and GAS Mascot Ave in Māngere were visited on Sunday, September 5.

The superette was visited between 7.30am and 8.40am, while the service station was visited between 7.45am and 8.50am.

Those who were there within that time are advised to get a test immediately and five days after they were exposed.

The same advice goes for people who were at McKinnon Street Superette in Mt Roskill on Wednesday, August 25 between 1pm and 2.15pm.

For those who visited Unichem Māngere East Pharmacy on Monday, September 6, between 3.18am and 3.23pm, the advice is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The four locations announced Wednesday came after multiple supermarkets were included on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the Ministry of Health is yet to epidemiologically link 24 cases.