New Auckland to Hamilton passenger train to begin running in August

Up to 300 people will be able to travel between Hamilton and Auckland every weekday when a new passenger train starts running from August 3.

The Te Huia service will consist of two morning trains from Hamilton, with two return evening trains each weekday, Transport Minister Phil Twyford said in a statement. A single return train will run on Saturday.

“As the Waikato and Auckland grow closer together, this new passenger train will become a crucial connection between these two major centres," he said.

“It will allow up to 300 people to get to and from Auckland each day, helping reduce congestion on our highways and transport emissions."

The new train service will see passengers seated in comfortable carriages equipped with Wi-Fi for the two-hour-and-20-minute travel time.

The move is part of a wider Government vision to enable development along the Hamilton-Auckland growth corridor and connect New Zealand’s fastest growing job hubs, Mr Twyford said.

“The South Auckland/North Waikato area is growing and it’s important that we are thinking about the big picture and develop the right infrastructure to unlock that growth," he said.

“Our Government is already investing $618 million to electrify the rail lines in South Auckland out to Pukekohe and build railway stations in Drury, which will support a whole new future town there."

The Ministry of Transport will also look into options for a rapid rail line between Hamilton and Auckland, he said.