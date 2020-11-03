New Auckland community case of Covid-19 as quarantine worker tests positive

A worker at an Auckland quarantine facility has tested positive for Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.



Source: Getty

The case, reported to the Ministry this afternoon, is considered a community case.

The individual had most recently been swabbed on November 3, and returned a negative test on November 4.



They were tested again after developing symptoms on November 5, where they returned a positive result, the Health Ministry said.

Contacts of the worker are now being traced, isolated and tested.



It's the third such case of a staff member at an isolation facility testing positive for the virus, after two nurses tested positive earlier this month in Christchurch.

Two Auckland businesses have since been contacted by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service and notified that the worker visited their premises during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health said.

“People who were at Auckland’s Mezze Bar and a Queen St bottle shop on November 5 are being asked to watch for symptoms after a person who works in the Auckland quarantine facility visited before being diagnosed with Covid-19," ARPHS said.

"The case was infectious while in the restaurant on Thursday 5 November for a brunch. Anyone at the Mezze Bar between 11.00am and 1.00pm on this day is considered a casual contact. They should watch for symptoms, and get tested if they feel unwell.

"The case also went to a bottle shop Liquor.Com on Queen St on this day for 15 minutes around 1.30 pm. Any people who visited around this time between 1.00pm and 2.00pm are also casual contacts and should watch for symptoms.”



A push notification has been sent via NZ Covid Tracer to everyone who scanned in to these businesses around the relevant time.