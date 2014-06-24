New Auckland bus services set to be rolled out in July

Getting around Auckland is set to get easier from in July with Auckland Transport rolling out more bus services.

A bus driver at the wheel.

Auckland Transport said in a statement today a new network will begin on July 8, "with many buses arriving more frequently every day of the week, with better access to popular destinations".

A frequent service is to be added between eastern Bays and Britomart on the Tamaki Link, and a new bus service will go between St Lukes, Kingsland, Ponsonby and Wynyard Quarter.

Auckland Transport's Network Development Manager Anthony Cross said it is aiming to make the network simpler to understand.

"Ultimately, the aim is for passengers to be able to turn up and go without a timetable on all main roads".

"We are confident it provides public transport users with more freedom and more travel options."