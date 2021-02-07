TODAY |

New artificial reefs off Napier coast aim to enhance marine life and improve fishing

Source: 

Two brand new artificial reefs have been built off the coast of Napier to enhance marine life and provide more space for fishing.

One of the barges with the limestone used for the construction of the reefs. Source: Napier Port / Supplied via RNZ

The reefs are a partnership between Napier Port and LegaSea Hawke's Bay, a group of recreational fishers dedicated to rebuilding fish stock.

Napier Port constructed the first reef 1.4km north-east of the Pania Reef, with about 15,000 tonnes of limestone.

A second reef was created in a single day last month, with a barge depositing about 1400 tonnes of limestone at the site of a shipwreck.

To create the reefs, limestone rocks were loaded on to a barge via a dredge. The barge was towed by a tug to the reef location.

Once there, the rocks were deposited onto the seabed via a split barge, which opened and allowed the rocks to fall freely to the sea floor.

LegaSea Hawke's Bay spokesperson Wayne Bicknell told RNZ it would help solve a problem for fishers.

"For years, the fisheries has been under pressure here and recreational fishing has declined big time. Hawke Bay it's just all barren, it's all flat."

The limestone was taken from a revetment wall at Napier Port which was dismantled to build a new wharf.

The port said it worked closely with a group of local marae, hapū and mana whenua to create the new reefs.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man arrested after shots allegedly fired into the air in Auckland
2
Wuhan whistleblower doctor honoured on anniversary of coronavirus death
3
New community Covid-19 case in Hamilton, linked to Pullman Hotel
4
Crown has breached Treaty of Waitangi numerous times - Reddy
5
New artificial reefs off Napier coast aim to enhance marine life and improve fishing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Raglan farming family bottles and delivers 5,000 litres of milk a week

Sharks spotted at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

'Warmest regards' – Joe Biden sends letter to Jacinda Ardern wishing Kiwis well for Waitangi Day

Warm waters drawing more jellyfish to shore in Auckland