New app will help Kiwis spot symptoms of breast cancer

A new breast cancer app has been developed to educate Kiwis about the disease and to help women identify some signs of cancer.

Radio personality and breast cancer sufferer Sarah Gandy, and Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive Evangelia Henderson joined TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning to discuss the app, Pre Check, which launches tomorrow.

"This is really important because when you're a woman, even from the age of 20, we should all know what our breasts look and feel like," Ms Henderson said, "and we should check regularly so that if there’s something that isn’t quite right, that is not your normal, that we go to the doctor and check it out, and I think that's a really, really important message."

Pre Check, developed by the Breast Cancer Foundation, is "about showing the signs and symptoms, being able to go on to it and it actually shows where the symptoms are, tells you more about the symptoms, and then it teaches you how to do a breast check," Ms Henderson said.

The app can also provide users with a monthly reminder.

"Having that reminder – that's such a huge part," Ms Gandy added. "Also not having to Google 'is it breast cancer?' because googling any kind of medical thing is terrifying."

Ms Gandy called the app "a safe space to be able to find ‘are these signs and symptoms? What do they look like?’, not being horrified by what you're seeing and knowing that you're doing something properly is so good".

Ms Henderson said while women are often told to look for lumps – the most common symptom of breast cancer – there are other signs, including "a change in shape, maybe the texture of the skin change as it becomes like orange peel, maybe an inverted nipple … or discharge from the nipple, or perhaps a pain that doesn't go away - any of those symptoms that you go, 'What is that about?'"

"It's really needing to take it further, go to the doctor and just get it checked out because early detection is your best protection," she said. "It's so much more treatable when breast cancer is found early."