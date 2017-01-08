New and 'unique' Nelson mountainbike trail to open for local enthusiasts

A new world class mountainbike trail will soon open at Wairoa Gorge near Nelson after an overseas billionaire leased it to a local club.

The facility, described as being one of the best in the world, was previously open to the public just one day per year, but that is all about to change.

Local biker Lindsay Rush has ridden the gorge, and says he has already had overseas friends contact him about it.

"Oh, it's awesome - having that sort of calibre track that will be accessible to everyone will be really amazing," he said.

Paul Jennings of the Nelson Mountain Bike Club says it's geographically unique, but there are other special parts too.

"The trails are amazing, but how they've been created is quite unique as well ... so you've got this perfect storm of unique variables coming together to create something even more special."