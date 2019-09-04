New allegation against convicted sex offender Peter Ellis won't be heard at his posthumous appeal

An attempt by the Crown to introduce new evidence at the posthumous appeal by convicted sex offender Peter Ellis has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The Crown wanted to include a new allegation from a complainant who said she was sexually abused as a child by Ellis in 1982 and 1983.

But the court has ruled the evidence is inadmissible and will provide its reasons in two or three weeks’ time.

Ellis was first accused of sexually abusing children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. In 1993 he was convicted on 16 sexual offence charges against seven children. Three counts were later quashed at the Court of Appeal.

Ellis was never told of the new allegation. He died in September 2019.