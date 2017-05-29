 

New All Blacks jersey badge unveiled ahead of Lions tour

Adidas New Zealand has unveiled a new piece of the All Blacks kit to commemorate the British and Irish Lions Tour.

The new All Blacks badge unveiled ahead of the 2017 Lions tour

The new All Blacks badge unveiled ahead of the 2017 Lions tour.

Source: Supplied

The brand today tweeted a closeup image of a new badge logo on the front of a jersey, depicting the well-known silver fern, the All Blacks name and the years 1904 and 2017.

The Lions toured New Zealand in 1904, playing five matches, including one Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

During the tour, the Lions also played in Australia, and won all three of their Tests against the Aussies, but lost their match against New Zealand 3-9.

The All Blacks will first face the Lions at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, June 24.

The Lions squad touches down in New Zealand on Wednesday morning ahead of facing the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei on Saturday night. 

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

NZ took the lead in the final against Canada with a stunning solo try.

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Dixon somehow walked away from a terrifying crash that ripped the rear of his car off.

The new All Blacks badge unveiled ahead of the 2017 Lions tour

The Team Japan skipper is still clearly a Kiwi at heart.

The campaigner for better mental health awareness says people need to get help early and realise this is a health issue.

1 NEWS reporter Chris Chang talks about a fatal house fire in Hamilton and why some property owners are not complying with the life-saving requirement.

PPTA spokesperson Shawn Cooper says the association wants to limit distractions for students caused by gender identity issues.

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

