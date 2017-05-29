New All Blacks jersey badge unveiled ahead of Lions tour

Adidas New Zealand has unveiled a new piece of the All Blacks kit to commemorate the British and Irish Lions Tour.

The new All Blacks badge unveiled ahead of the 2017 Lions tour. Source: Supplied

The brand today tweeted a closeup image of a new badge logo on the front of a jersey, depicting the well-known silver fern, the All Blacks name and the years 1904 and 2017.

The Lions toured New Zealand in 1904, playing five matches, including one Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

During the tour, the Lions also played in Australia, and won all three of their Tests against the Aussies, but lost their match against New Zealand 3-9.

The All Blacks will first face the Lions at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, June 24.