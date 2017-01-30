New albatross chick born on webcam moved to intensive care

A new albatross chick that was filmed hatching on webcam at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on Saturday has been taken to intensive care.

The Royal Albatross Centre said the chick was doing well after it hatched, but they have found it was flyblown.

They removed eggs and maggots from the chick and used antiseptic to clean the area, but unfortunately the albatross has dropped below its hatch weight and is now in intensive care.

The webcam pair of birds have been given a foster chick to look after, so the chick currently seen in the nest is not their own.

Fostering of chicks is normal practice and helps increase the survival of the chicks, The Department of Conservation said in a statement.