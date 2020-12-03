New Air NZ safety video trades big names for scenes of Aotearoa's most beautiful destinations

Air New Zealand has released its newest in-flight safety video, this time without its usual Hollywood stars or sports heroes and instead showcasing Aotearoa's most beautiful scenery.

The video shows crews touring iconic spots throughout New Zealand as they try to find the eighth wonder of the world.

Air NZ has had a reputation in recent years for its elaborate and glitzy safety videos, several of which have gone viral.

However, the airline said in a statement this morning that it had to get creative with a smaller budget — shared between Tourism New Zealand and the airline. The theme, the airline said, is all about supporting the domestic tourism — an industry which has suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent border closures.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the video, called Aotearoa, the 8th Wonder of the World, was a good way to promote areas from Cape Reinga to Stewart Island, to both domestic and — eventually — international audiences.

“With borders closed as a result of Covid-19, we’ve seen a significant impact on the New Zealand tourism industry," she said.

"Around 30 per cent of people flying on our domestic network are usually visitors from overseas. In the absence of international visitors, the safety video is a unique way to stimulate further local demand, benefiting local tourism operators, the New Zealand economy and Air New Zealand employees.

"The video also assists in supporting the recovery of international tourism once borders reopen.

"We know the decision-making process for visitors to come to New Zealand will be different into the future – so we need to be building the appeal and desire now in international markets in anticipation of borders reopening.

"It’s important to keep New Zealand as a visitor destination top of mind."

Tourism New Zealand commercial director René de Monchy said tourism is vital to New Zealand’s recovery.

"The safety video is another way we are encouraging Kiwis to do something new, by showcasing the amazing range of experiences on offer in Aotearoa.