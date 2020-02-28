New Air NZ safety video puts native birds, 'biodiversity crisis' at centre stage

Air New Zealand has launched a new safety video today, this time bringing endangered New Zealand birds to the centre stage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The video features young girl Janey, who helps fly a lost takahē to his new home.

It visits the Murchison Mountains in Fiordland, Tiritiri Matangi island off Auckland and Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in Waikato, locations where wild takahē can be found.

Air New Zealand says the video was made in conjunction with the Department of Conservation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"While it’s lighthearted on the surface, it conveys a really important message – our native birds need our help," global brand and contenting marketing manager Jodi Williams says.

"Our safety videos have collectively generated more than 180 million views over the past decade, so what better medium to shine a spotlight on New Zealand’s biodiversity crisis."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Department of Conservation threatened species ambassador Nicola Toki says New Zealand's native species are part of our identities as Kiwis.

"The reality is, a huge number of our species are on the fast track to extinction. We’ve already lost 50 species of birds since humans arrived in New Zealand, and each year up to 25 million native birds are killed by introduced predators," she says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Protecting our native taonga is a massive challenge, but one all Kiwis and businesses can be part of, by doing things like purchasing backyard traps and getting behind their local community groups."

The video is considerably toned down to the last safety video, released ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It featured current and former All Blacks, as well as Suits star Rick Hoffman, but was criticised as "extravagant".

The video before that was even more maligned - a rap video featuring actor Julian Dennison, which was swiftly pulled and replaced with the more tolerated 'Summer of Safety' video.

Your playlist will load after this ad