TODAY |

New Air NZ flight between Auckland and Invercargill to get exports, people moving in the region - Shane Jones

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Tourism

A new regional flight between Auckland and Invercargill is being touted as an opportunity for the Southland region's exporting.

Air New Zealand chief executive officer Christopher Luxon was on yesterday evening's first flight along with Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

Regional development minister Shane Jones told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the new Air New Zealand route would play an important role in getting Southland's commodities moving.

"There's a lot of product down here, there's a lot of export product - it doesn't all have to go via the shipping industry," he said.

"They've got fresh produce from a variety of sources and this new flight will play an important part in that regard and also move people around - the hearty Southlanders and the tourists."

It comes as the region also celebrates Invercargill receiving a $19.5 million Provincial Growth Fund boost as part of a multi-million-dollar development scheme for the city. 

The early injection of funding, in the form of a loan, is part of a $165 million project to redevelop an entire block in the Invercargill city centre for retail, hospitality, office space and entertainment.

Mr Jones told Breakfast the development would "reinvigorate the heart of Invercargill", adding it had been "wary and fatigued".

The Southland people were "pleased as punch" about the announcement last night, Mr Jones said. He expects it will create 500 jobs, with another several hundred that will flow from the hospitality and retail sector.

"They have identified this as their major proposal and we have funded it."

Work is expected to begin by the end of the year on the new development, and Mr Jones said he hopes to be there to "press the button that swings the first ball of destruction on these wearied and fatigued buildings".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Regional Development Minister also talked about the benefits of the provincial growth fund. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
2
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
3
Meet arguably New Zealand's smartest teenager, snapped up by Stanford University
4
1 NEWS
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
5
The OKC big man again proved why he’s so well liked by helping out Ruben at his camp in Whangarei.
Watch: Steven Adams makes the day of young boy with cerebral palsy during Whangārei basketball camp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The trio made their break for freedom on the evening of August 21.

One of three men who escaped police custody in Levin arrested after tip off from member of the public
02:25
Annie's Corner has proved a hit with locals looking for some quality kai.

Good Sorts: Meet the Hamilton woman on a mission to keep her community fed
02:08
Grape seeds, stalks and skins have the potential to contaminate soil and waterways.

Kiwi company seeks to solve problem of grape waste in winemaking industry
, New Zealand. Invercargill is one of the southernmost cities in the world. 54,200 people live here.

Invercargill receives $19.5 million funding boost from Provincial Growth Fund