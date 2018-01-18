 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A new agency could take over control of national emergencies if recommendations to overhaul our response to disasters are implemented. 

It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.
Source: 1 NEWS

A new report calls for an overhaul of how the emergency response to disasters is carried out.

The review was prompted by the mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Christchurch Port Hills fire. 

The fire destroyed homes and claimed the life of a helicopter pilot who was fighting the flames, and the emergency response came in for criticism. 

"People don't know what's going on. And when they don't know what's going on rumours fly. And exactly the same thing happened after the earthquakes," Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said at the time of the fire in February 2017.

There is room for improvement. Obviously that's what the review team has found"
Kris Faafoi, Civil Defence Minister

Now the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management could be in for a revamp.

"The recommendation from the review is that we look at starting up a new agency which would supersede the Ministry of Civil Defence as it stands now to help implement some of the modernisation," says Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi.

The minister has been given a report, commissioned by the last government, after the response to the fire and the Kaikoura earthquake raised questions about whether New Zealand could be better prepared.

"The system as it stands now holds up well and will continue to hold up well. I'm absolutely confident of that. But there is room for improvement. Obviously that's what the review team has found," Mr Faafoi said.

The recommendations include the ability to declare a "major incident' to draw public attention to an event without invoking the powers of a state of emergency.

Establishing a set of skilled professionals to be 'fly-in teams' is also recommended, along with creating a new 24/7 alert and warning centre. 

Civil Defence has also faced recent criticism for teething problems with its new emergency alert system. 

The Ministry of Civil Defence refused to address the report's criticisms today, but in a statement said it looked forward to working with the Government to support effective responses in emergencies.

Those involved in emergencies will have four months to put their thoughts forward before the government decides what it will do.

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
The mother of the two children said "Every word he has learned has been through music and singing".

Mother captures tear-jerking video of sister teaching brother with Down syndrome how to talk through song

00:14
2
The boy was found dehydrated and visibly distressed inside the car.

Father of toddler rescued from hot car in Sydney confronted by reporter outside hospital


00:22
3
The skipper of the yacht is being sued by one of those who was forced to leap for their lives on August 12.

Watch: Frightening footage shows Oregon fishermen leaping for their lives as speeding yacht ploughs into their boat

02:07
4
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

The cost of dental care in New Zealand: Jim Anderton's 'unfinished project'

5
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Why did 17-year-old sister of 12 other tortured California kids wait so long to sound the alarm?


02:24
It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.

New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new report recommends change following mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Port Hills fire.


00:27
They're against council bylaws but the slabs proved useful in Lower Hutt today.

Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

While the DIY safety measure is against Hutt City Council bylaws, it proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.

02:28
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

The cost of dental care in New Zealand: Jim Anderton's 'unfinished project'

Free oral care, wider fluoridation, and introducing subsidies are just some proposals from across the political spectrum.

02:14
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

The MetService had said the thunderstorms bore the risk of producing tornadoes before the warning was lifted.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 