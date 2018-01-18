New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new agency could take over control of national emergencies if recommendations to overhaul our response to disasters are implemented.

A new report calls for an overhaul of how the emergency response to disasters is carried out.

The review was prompted by the mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Christchurch Port Hills fire.

The fire destroyed homes and claimed the life of a helicopter pilot who was fighting the flames, and the emergency response came in for criticism.

"People don't know what's going on. And when they don't know what's going on rumours fly. And exactly the same thing happened after the earthquakes," Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said at the time of the fire in February 2017.

There is room for improvement. Obviously that's what the review team has found"

Kris Faafoi, Civil Defence Minister

Now the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management could be in for a revamp.

"The recommendation from the review is that we look at starting up a new agency which would supersede the Ministry of Civil Defence as it stands now to help implement some of the modernisation," says Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi.

The minister has been given a report, commissioned by the last government, after the response to the fire and the Kaikoura earthquake raised questions about whether New Zealand could be better prepared.

"The system as it stands now holds up well and will continue to hold up well. I'm absolutely confident of that. But there is room for improvement. Obviously that's what the review team has found," Mr Faafoi said.

The recommendations include the ability to declare a "major incident' to draw public attention to an event without invoking the powers of a state of emergency.

Establishing a set of skilled professionals to be 'fly-in teams' is also recommended, along with creating a new 24/7 alert and warning centre.

Civil Defence has also faced recent criticism for teething problems with its new emergency alert system.

The Ministry of Civil Defence refused to address the report's criticisms today, but in a statement said it looked forward to working with the Government to support effective responses in emergencies.