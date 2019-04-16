TODAY |

New advocacy group forms to push for total ban on semi-automatic weapons in NZ

A new gun control group has been launched today with a mission of encouraging stronger gun laws, tightening controls around gun ownership and completely banning semi-automatic weapons.

Gun Control NZ came about from concern "with modest changes to gun control laws" that swept through Parliament in the wake of the Christchurch shootings, the lobbyist group said in a statement.

The group also intends to campaign for a mandatory gun registry and a shortened registration period for gun owners of 3 years.

"Gun ownership imposes risks on all of us, and our current laws still have many loopholes," said organisation co-founder Nik Green. "Gun Control NZ wants effective gun laws that keep the entire community safe."

Firearms researcher Hera Cook also helped establish the group. 

“Parliament recently banned most semi-automatic weapons, but until there is full control of these weapons, and a register of all guns, the risk remains of them falling into the wrong hands," she said. 

The organisation noted it does, however, support properly vetted people being able to own registered rifles and shotguns as long as those guns are not semi-automatic.

The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll found that 61% of respondents though the revised gun laws were "about right".
Source: 1 NEWS
