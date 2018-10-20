 

New $54m track and field hub opens, years after quake destroyed Christchurch's only facility

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Athletics
Christchurch and Canterbury

Athletes in Canterbury are celebrating the opening of the city's new track and field hub.

Nga Puna Wai was given a $100 million budget over the course of several decades, with this phase costing around $54 million to build.

Canterbury Athletics' Ian Thomas said, "We've had seven years of having no home, and to now have this fantastic, world-class facility here is phenomenal".

It replaces the former QEII track, used in the Commonwealth Games, which was damaged beyond repair during the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes.

The closure of the track forced local clubs to travel out of town - up to two hours away - to compete.

Eight international sporting events have already been locked in for Nga Puna Wai over the summer.

It replaces the quake-damaged QEII track, used in the 1974 Commonwealth Games. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Athletics
Christchurch and Canterbury
