 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New $50 million wharf opened on Chatham Islands

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Locals have told a government delegation that it's not the only lifeline they need.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Economy

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:00
1
The renowned scientist has celebrated his 75th birthday, a milestone he hadn't expected to make.

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

00:27
2
The renowned physicist has died at the age of 76 today.

Obituary: Stephen Hawking, the physicist whose vision of humanity's place in the universe captivated millions across the world

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


07:46
4
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events


00:21
5
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

00:27
The renowned physicist has died at the age of 76 today.

Obituary: Stephen Hawking, the physicist whose vision of humanity's place in the universe captivated millions across the world

Hawking was known for groundbreaking work on black-holes and popular best-selling book: A Brief History of Time.

02:00
The renowned scientist has celebrated his 75th birthday, a milestone he hadn't expected to make.

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

His family has just released a statement confirming the news.

01:38
The PM says her party is now taking "ownership of the issue" of sexual assault allegations arising from the February event.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

In a press conference today the Prime Minister said: "We are taking ownership of this issue".

02:16
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 