New $40 million housing deal between Govt, Māori set to fix crisis made by Covid-19

A new $40 million partnership between the Government and Māori is set to address the growing housing crisis in the wake of Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Associate Minister for Housing (Māori Housing) Nanaia Mahuta announced this afternoon the partnership is targeted at getting “more whānau into warm, dry and secure accommodation”.

“Since the Covid-19 Alert Levels were put in place we’ve needed to stay home to save lives,” Ms Mahuta said.

“For many whānau the security that a home provides was simply lacking, with many sleeping rough, living in overcrowded accommodation or in insecure housing situations.

“Budget 2020 will deliver tailored housing outcomes for Māori on top of the 8,000 extra homes funded in the Budget. The funding will enable iwi and Māori housing providers to create solutions to the housing crisis beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ms Mahuta said today’s announcement builds on the $40 million committed over 4 years in Budget 2019 to help more whānau into healthy, affordable and secure homes and will also support the expansion of the Sorted Kāinga Ora programme.

“I know there are many iwi and Māori organisations ready and able to deliver housing solutions with some crown support. These initiatives will provide much needed employment in regional areas and drive our economic recovery.”

The additional funding will be used to accelerate the supply of quality housing stock for Māori through refurbishment. It will also support the delivery of more affordable housing options and support community-based housing projects.

“Partnering with our people, applying Māori principles and solutions and drawing on the strengths of all the players across the system will provide us with the best opportunity to deliver better housing for Māori.”