New $300K fund launched to tell 'the story of women's continuing campaign for equality'

The Government has launched a $300,000 fund to celebrate 125 years since women's suffrage in New Zealand [the right to vote].

The funds will go towards telling "the story of women's continuing campaign for equality," Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter said.

Ms Genter announced the contestable fund today, which was allocated in this year's Budget. 

"Women's history matters. It is important that we celebrate this unique milestone as the first country where women fought for and won the right to vote," Ms Genter said today. 

"I encourage all New Zealanders to think of projects, big and small, to put forward that tells the story of women's continuing campaign for equality."

This funding will allow community groups to celebrate women who have led the way for women's rights."

Ms Genter said there would be a focus on the recognition of Māori, Pacific and women of diverse cultures.

Applications open on June 21. 

