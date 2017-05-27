TODAY |

New $2.24 million community recycling centre to be set up in Auckland's Onehunga

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Environment

A new community recycling centre will be set up in Onehunga, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage announced today.

The new facility, which will be developed and operated by Auckland Council, received $2.24 million of funding from the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund, with an additional $416,400 contribution from the council.

Mr Goff said the announcement was "fantastic for our city", adding it will cut the equivalent of more than a quarter of a million wheelie bins of material going to landfill.

Source: istock.com

"[The facility] will strongly enhance our Resource Recovery Network, which aims to reduce waste and minimise carbon emissions from landfill."

The centre will extend the existing network of eight community recycling centres to the more than 70,000 Aucklanders in the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward.

"This will be Auckland’s ninth Community Recycling Centre and will complement the great work being carried out by current CRC operators across the region to develop our circular economy," Mr Goff said.

He said it will not only help reduce waste and improve the local environment, but also create employment opportunities.

"It will also add another 15 jobs to the 50 jobs already created across Auckland, offer opportunities to volunteer and will contribute to community understanding of how we can live more sustainably."

The centre will provide a range of recycling services including the processing, purchase and sale of reusable goods and extra services such as community learning, as well as providing processing capacity for the Great North Road, Western Springs site, which has limited space.

Chair of the Environment and Community Committee, Councillor Penny Hulse said, "this is about harnessing the power of the local community to capture wasted resources and circulate them within the local economy, generating social, environmental and economic benefits in the process."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:22
Scientist Shaun Hendy joined Breakfast to discuss a new study on "false balance" in news stories.
'Climate change contrarians' receive 49 per cent more media coverage than scientists, US study finds
2
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
3
Beauden Barrett is tackled against the Wallabies.
Last Wallabies captain to win at Eden Park says Aussie selectors should keep winning side for Bledisloe decider
4
Joan Rutherford, 87, has worked for Timmermans jewellers in Auckland since 1969.
Worker gifted diamond ring for 50 years of service at same Auckland store
5
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
Man at large after stealing patrol car, two police Glock pistols in Southland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Khaled Alnobani and other survivors described a scene of confusion and terror.

Man accused of mosque attacks applying to have trial moved from Christchurch
Hazel Phillips.

Concerns for welfare of woman missing from Mount Maunganui with young daughter

Police open to using facial recognition from Auckland CCTV cameras
05:23
Christopher Luxon talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about his departure from the airline and what’s next.

'Who knows if he will?' Paula Bennett on whether she thinks Christopher Luxon will contest Upper Harbour seat for National