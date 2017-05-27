New $2.24 million community recycling centre to be set up in Auckland's Onehunga

A new community recycling centre will be set up in Onehunga, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage announced today.

The new facility, which will be developed and operated by Auckland Council, received $2.24 million of funding from the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund, with an additional $416,400 contribution from the council.

Mr Goff said the announcement was "fantastic for our city", adding it will cut the equivalent of more than a quarter of a million wheelie bins of material going to landfill.

"[The facility] will strongly enhance our Resource Recovery Network, which aims to reduce waste and minimise carbon emissions from landfill."

The centre will extend the existing network of eight community recycling centres to the more than 70,000 Aucklanders in the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward.

"This will be Auckland’s ninth Community Recycling Centre and will complement the great work being carried out by current CRC operators across the region to develop our circular economy," Mr Goff said.

He said it will not only help reduce waste and improve the local environment, but also create employment opportunities.

"It will also add another 15 jobs to the 50 jobs already created across Auckland, offer opportunities to volunteer and will contribute to community understanding of how we can live more sustainably."

The centre will provide a range of recycling services including the processing, purchase and sale of reusable goods and extra services such as community learning, as well as providing processing capacity for the Great North Road, Western Springs site, which has limited space.