'Never heard an explosion like it' - one dead after cruise ship gas bottle explosion

One person has died after a gas bottle exploded on board a cruise ship at Port Chalmers near Dunedin.

The Otago Daily Times reports that passengers and crew reported hearing a "massive" explosion early this evening and St John Ambulance has confirmed one person has died at the scene.

Police have confirmed the dead person was a male, and said they will investigate on behalf of the Coroner. Warksafe NZ and Maritime NZ has been notified.

Maritime Union Port Chalmers-Dunedin secretary Phil Adams told the Times he was working at the port's control room when he heard the explosion.

"I just heard this massive explosion and got up and I saw this pipe or a tube lying on the wharf ... it was a gas cylinder, by the sounds of things, that had just blown straight off the ship and on to the wharf," he said.

"Man, I've never heard an explosion like it in my bloody life. I'd say most of Port [Chalmers] felt it.