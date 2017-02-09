 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Never heard an explosion like it' - one dead after cruise ship gas bottle explosion

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has died after a gas bottle exploded on board a cruise ship at Port Chalmers near Dunedin.

A person died after a gas bottle reportedly exploded on board a cruise ship near Dunedin.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Otago Daily Times reports that passengers and crew reported hearing a "massive" explosion early this evening and St John Ambulance has confirmed one person has died at the scene.

Police have confirmed the dead person was a male, and said they will investigate on behalf of the Coroner. Warksafe NZ and Maritime NZ has been notified.

Maritime Union Port Chalmers-Dunedin secretary Phil Adams told the Times he was working at the port's control room when he heard the explosion.

"I just heard this massive explosion and got up and I saw this pipe or a tube lying on the wharf ... it was a gas cylinder, by the sounds of things, that had just blown straight off the ship and on to the wharf," he said.

"Man, I've never heard an explosion like it in my bloody life. I'd say most of Port [Chalmers] felt it.

Passengers on the wharf were reportedly being let back on to the ship but the sailing, scheduled for tonight, would likely be delayed.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:09
1
The new initiative comes following criticism over NZ's reaction to Trump’s travel ban.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:40
3
Rape victim and her attacker host TED talk to share their experience.

Watch: Fearless woman shares stage with her rapist for TED talk

00:24
4
A person died after a gas bottle reportedly exploded on board a cruise ship near Dunedin.

'Never heard an explosion like it' - one dead after cruise ship gas bottle explosion

01:36
5
Today CCTV footage of missing man Lance Murphy has emerged.

Man bashed to death in Puhoi was still alive, making gurgling noises when found, witness says

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.

02:09
The new initiative comes following criticism over NZ's reaction to Trump’s travel ban.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.

03:17
A woman disqualified from owning animals from five years gets a visit from the authorities - and she's not going to let them in.

Carolyn Robinson: The animal hoarder was home, hiding in a corner with her animals

We were there as SPCA and police repeatedly knocked on her door.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ