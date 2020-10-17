'Never had a night like this' – Labour supporters jubilant after big election win

Supporters at Labour's Auckland election event are jubilant after the party's big win this evening.

They have every right to be, as it's the first time under MMP a party has the majority to form a government alone.

"There are so many people calling out and cheering, they have just never had a night like this, this is unprecedented," 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay said from the Town Hall event.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said the big win is just sinking in.

"We were asking for a strong mandate and New Zealanders have delivered that," she told Mutch McKay.

Earlier, during her victory speech, Ardern said the party now has a mandate to accelerate, pledging to rebuild New Zealand stronger following the Covid-19 pandemic.

She acknowledged the campaign had not been a usual one in unusual times and the huge win over formally National-strong electorates.

“We have seen that support in both urban areas and in rural areas and seats we may have hoped for but in those equally we may not have expected.

"Thank you to the many people who gave us their vote."

With 92 per cent of the vote in, Labour has 48.9 per cent, giving them 64 seats.