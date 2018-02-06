 

'Never cooked for this many!' Clarke Gayford pitches in at Waitangi Day BBQ

Mr Gayford says he is enjoying the early morning BBQ in the sunshine at Waitangi.
Katie Bradford was unaware of the truck, which came within a metre or so of her while she was speaking to Breakfast.

'Watch out behind you!' 1 NEWS reporter has close encounter with Mr Whippy truck at Waitangi

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

The Prime Minister is helping to feed the masses at this year's celebrations.

'Who likes burnt bacon?' Jacinda Ardern gets stuck in at Waitangi Day breakfast BBQ

UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

The Prime Minister is at the historic Treaty Grounds today, where she hosted a breakfast after attending a dawn service.

Jacinda Ardern says Waitangi Day celebrations have 'exceeded expectations'

Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Ardern is the first female Prime Minister to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Watch: 'We must change' – Jacinda Ardern says the country must confront its issues in historic Waitangi address

Ms Ardern is the first female PM to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Brady's No.12 Patriots jersey disappeared moments after he guided his team to a historic comeback win over the Falcons last month.

Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

Watch the match live and for free on TVNZ's Duke.

The Prime Minister says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.


 
