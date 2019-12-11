Network of buoys in Pacific Ocean to act as tsunami warning devices for NZ

The Government has announced a plan to deploy a network of buoys to work as a tsunami detection and monitoring system.

Placement of the DART buoys Source: 1 NEWS

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare said the group of deep-ocean assessment and reporting of tsunami (DART) buoys are part of a plan to ensure accurate tsunami warnings.

“New Zealand and the Pacific region are particularly vulnerable to natural disasters. It is vital we have adequate warning systems in place,” Mr Peters said in a statement.

He said the specifically designed buoys are the only tried and tested technology able to confirm the generation of tsunami waves before they reach the coast.

Established as part of the Government's Emergency Management System reform, the buoys will be particularly useful to detect potential earthquakes from the Kermadec Trench that go unfelt.

Until now, only one DART buoy had been deployed which Peters described as shocking inadequacy which needed to be addressed.

This will move to 15 buoys to help provide earlier detections.

“This is about saving lives – people are at the heart of what we do,” Mr Henare said.

Pacific nations such as Tokelau, Niue, the Cook Islands, Tonga and Samoa will also be given access to monitoring and detection from the buoys.