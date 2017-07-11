 

Netting to be installed over Wellington's Ngauranga Gorge slip, possibly causing delays

State Highway 1 has reopened through the Ngauranga Gorge between Wellington and Lower Hutt after a massive land slip yesterday blocked all southbound lanes.

A slip came down from the hillside about midday, blocking all of the southbound lanes on the major arterial route.
Source: NZTA

The New Zealand Transport Agency says the slip in the Ngauranga Gorge near Wellington has now been assessed by geotechnical engineers, and netting will need to be installed over the top of it.

The slip came down yesterday about midday, closing southbound lanes and bringing northbound lanes to a crawl for several hours.

Most lanes have now been restored but work continues in one of the southbound lanes to sure up the site.

A concrete barrier is in place as a buffer, should any smaller pieces of rock come down.

The NZTA says  abseilers and contractors will move in when weather allows to remove a larger piece of rock from the face, before steel netting is brought in and anchored to secure the face from further slips.

Helicopters could be used for this, the NZTA says, and some further traffic delays and rolling stops could be possible in coming days as the work is carried out.

The work is expected to take between three and four days, weather dependent.

