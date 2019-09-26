Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to visit New Zealand next month

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands is set to visit New Zealand next month, Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Mark Rutte will visit Auckland on October 8 and 9. The visit will be Mr Rutte's first time visiting New Zealand in his role.

"This is an opportunity to further strengthen our warm relationship with the Netherlands, and to discuss challenges such as climate change and the transition to a low-emissions economy, recent developments in Europe, and our wish to conclude a comprehensive trade agreement," Ms Ardern said.

Priorities for the visit include enhancing business links, particularly in the agri-food and agri-tech sectors, as well as building on shared ambitions around climate change mitigation.