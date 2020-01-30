Nephew of Whakaari/White Island victims says 'proper safety equipment would have saved my family'

The nephew of an American man who died this week from injuries sustained during the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption is calling for more safety measures in volcano tourism.

Pratap 'Paul' Singh with his wife Mayuari Singh. Source: Supplied

It comes as three children have been left without their parents after Pratap "Paul" Singh died on Tuesday, following his wife who died on December 22. Both were on White Island when it eruption on December 9, 2019.

Atlanta-based Mr Singh and his wife Mayuri were parents to a son and twin girls.

Today, Mr Singh's nephew Bhupender (Vick) gave a statement on behalf of the family where he paid tribute to his uncle.

"Throughout his surgeries and treatment process, he fought bravely and battled hard for 50 days – the doctors described him as a 'fighter'.

"My uncle Paul will be remembered as an invincible businessman, a passionate social worker/educator, a transparent decision maker, an event liaison and a celebrated member of the Indian-American community.

"His unmatched exuberance and unconditional love for everyone around him will forever be missed. "

He also had a message for the volcano tourism industry over safety standards.

"I seriously request and encourage volcano tourism in NZ and around the world to charter proper safety equipment including appropriate heat resistant gear/clothing, safety glasses, helmets and face masks.

"Proper safety equipment would have saved my family.

"Tours should not be operated without comprehensive disclosure of risks associated, and a complete assessment of geothermal and seismic activity."