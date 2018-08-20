 

Nelson woman delighted after Apple unlocks iPhone of late husband, giving access to precious family memories

Anna Burns-Francis
Anna Burns-Francis
Fair Go Reporter
Anna Burns-Francis

A Nelson woman whose husband left behind a locked iPhone containing a lifetime of memories is delighted and relieved Apple has finally been able to give her access to the device.

Haley Brabant first asked Apple for help after her husband Steve died in February, because the family had forgotten to ask him for the passcode.

"We just didn’t even think about that… At the end it went really quick so things like that just didn’t really matter at the time," said Haley.

The device contained hundreds of photos and videos of Steve, Haley and their four year-old daughter Mahli.

Apple asked for documents certifying Steve's ownership of the phone, and proof of his death but then also required a will, probate and more legal paperwork that would have cost Haley in excess of $1000.

"They keep putting me from person to person," she said.

After Haley came to Fair Go, Apple assigned an employee to Haley's case and now the phone has been unlocked – along with the precious photos, videos and memories of Steve.

"Me and Mahli were pretty much in tears when we saw them. It's just awesome memories and photos I've never seen before of Mahli and Steve, and our life together".

The phone’s contents are especially important to Mahli, says her mum.

"So she can just see what he was like, and see him when he was healthy as well. It's over. We’ve finally got them," she said.

Fair Go has the password that re-unites a mother and daughter with their lost loved one. Source: Fair Go
Anna Burns-Francis
Leopard seal left badly bloodied in suspected dog attack near Wellington

rnz.co.nz
The Department of Conservation is appealing for information about a suspected dog attack on a leopard seal in Porirua.

Rangers were called to Ngāti Toa domain on Saturday, where large amounts of blood, seal tracks and dog prints were found.

A two-metre long injured seal was later spotted with a badly bloodied face at Mana Marina.

Leopard seals are protected under the Wildlife Act and the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

Usually residing in Antarctic waters, it's not known the exact number of leopard seals on our coastline, but Leopard Seal New Zealand is currently aware of eight staying on New Zealand's mainland.

Ranger, David Moss said the injured seal was last seen swimming into Porirua Harbour on Sunday, and DOC is appealing for any information on its current whereabouts.

"Due to its size, vets are unable to treat this animal for its injuries without sedation. Therefore, the best we can do is ensure it is not harassed again if it comes ashore," he said.

Mr Moss said DOC's next goal will be to find the dog responsible, which is likely to be injured.

The dog owner could face penalties of up to two years imprisonment or a fine of up to $20,000, and an order for the dog to be put down.

But Mr Moss said the priority is to ensure the dog and the seal are in good health.

"We're also interested to to find out what happened, because sometimes dogs aren't under control even though under the Dog Control Act and the Marine Mammals Protection Act, it is an offence if your dog injures protected wildlife," he said.

Anyone who sees the seal is being advised to call 0800 LEOPARD (0800 237 7273) or the DOC hotline.

Mr Moss said if anyone comes in contact with the seal, to keep a distance of 20 metres.

"These are like getting into a cage with a lion or a tiger, they are a large predator, they're really quite impressive," he said.

The Department's marine science advisor Laura Boren said leopard seals are becoming more common on our coasts and owners should always have control of their dogs in these areas.

"To prevent this kind of tragic event, always check the rules before you go, keep an eye out for wildlife and always carry your leash and make sure you can recall your dog," she said.

- By Charlie Dreaver

Rnz.co.nz

The leopard seal seen injured at Mana Marina.
The leopard seal seen injured at Mana Marina. Source: rnz.co.nz
1 NEWS
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the justice system in New Zealand is "heavily politicised", with politicians using emotive cases of crime to garner votes, instead of implementing lasting solutions.

The government is currently undertaking its Criminal Justice Summit, where Justice Minister Andrew Little is looking to address rising incarceration rates in New Zealand.

They are looking to reduce the prison population by 30 per cent within 15 years - it currently stands around the 10,500 mark, with about half of those in jail being Māori.

Mr Little told TVNZ 1's current affairs programme Q+A on Sunday "we've had thirty years of the auction of more penalties, more crime, more people in prison but it's not working - it's not making us safe".

The Minister of Justice told TVNZ1’s Q+A the current laws are not making New Zealanders any safer. Source: Q+A

National Party Leader Simon Bridges yesterday said he believes the outcome will likely be a softening of bail, remand and sentencing laws, and that he thinks it could lead to people being less safe.

The National Party leader says he thinks Justice Minister Andrew Little is simply looking for ways to reduce the prison muster. Source: Breakfast

Ms Ardern, speaking this morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said New Zealand has experienced a "considerable increase in incarceration", which is "not necessarily matching any increase in crime".

New Zealand's prison population is among the highest in the OECD, and costs have continued to rise in the past 30 years - each prisoner costs the government about $100,000 per year.

"I don't think New Zealanders see themselves as a country that would have one of the highest incarceration rates in the western world, yet we do ... if our goal is safer communities, and it is, there are multiple ways we can achieve that," Ms Ardern said.

The issue of law and order has long been used politically, Ms Ardern said, by politicians looking for easy votes.

She said the previous government had made changes to the law in response to "tragic" crimes after public outcry, but those changes had unintended consequences.

"Changes were made to the law which I think outstripped by far, I think even the National Party's expectation," Ms Ardern said.

The Sentencing and Parole Reform Act was passed in 2010, colloquially known as the 'three strikes' law, which made denied parole to certain repeat offender and to offenders guilty of the worst murder, as well as imposing maximum terms of imprisonment on persistent repeat offenders.

It was opposed by Labour, the Green Party and the Māori party at the time.

Mr Little has already attempted to repeal the "three strikes" law enacted by the former government as a law and order measure, but that move was blocked by the government's coalition partner NZ First.

"If we want lasting change ... the way to do it is to try to take some of the politics out of it," Ms Ardern told Breakfast.

The Prime Minister says the public often react to emotive cases, rather than best practice. Source: Breakfast
