Nelson woman attacked by burglar after she found him in her home

A Nelson woman is recovering from being attacked by a burglar after she found him inside her home.

Police said the encounter took place about 6pm last night when the woman came across a man inside her home on Brook Street.

The burglar grabbed her and punched her several times, leaving her with bruising and a minor laceration from the knife he was carrying.

He then ran from the property.

The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Police are conducting a scene examination today and are interested in hearing from any member of public who may have seen or heard anything in the area yesterday.