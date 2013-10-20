 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Nelson woman attacked by burglar after she found him in her home

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Nelson woman is recovering from being attacked by a burglar after she found him inside her home.

A police emblem on the sleeve of an officer.

A police emblem on the sleeve of an officer.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the encounter took place about 6pm last night when the woman came across a man inside her home on Brook Street.

The burglar grabbed her and punched her several times, leaving her with bruising and a minor laceration from the knife he was carrying.

He then ran from the property.

The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Police are conducting a scene examination today and are interested in hearing from any member of public who may have seen or heard anything in the area yesterday.

Information can be given to police on 03 546 3840, or given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Demetrius Pairama

Woman charged over killing of 17-year-old in Auckland's Mangere

2
Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

3
Wheelie bins (file picture).

Body of Australian man missing for 15 years found in wheelie bin

4
Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

5
A police emblem on the sleeve of an officer.

Nelson woman attacked by burglar after she found him in her home

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

New Zealand's defence strategy risks wrath of China - Simon Bridges

The National Party leader is ringing alarm bells about NZ's relations with two world super powers - America and China.

Police car generic.

Person seriously injured after car collides with train in Bay of Plenty

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it was foggy at the time of the crash.

Demetrius Pairama

Woman charged over killing of 17-year-old in Auckland's Mangere

Demetrius Pairama was found dead at a vacant property on Buckland Road last Sunday.

00:50
Heavy downpours left farmlands covered in water as the rain caused numerous slips in other parts of the country.

Watch: Aerial video shows the extent of flooding at Clevedon near Auckland yesterday

The Wairoa River rose about 3.9m, according to Auckland Council monitoring stations.

00:25
A senior police officer described it as potentially the most horrific scene he’d ever been called to.

Man, 19, charged with murders of eight-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and their mother after incident at Perth home

A woman who lives in a neighbouring property told WAtoday she believes "a family from New Zealand with primary school-aged children lives at the home".