Nelson woman attacked by burglar after she found him in her home

A Nelson woman is recovering from being attacked by a burglar after she found him inside her home.
Police said the encounter took place about 6pm last night when the woman came across a man inside her home on Brook Street.
The burglar grabbed her and punched her several times, leaving her with bruising and a minor laceration from the knife he was carrying.
He then ran from the property.
The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.
Police are conducting a scene examination today and are interested in hearing from any member of public who may have seen or heard anything in the area yesterday.
Information can be given to police on 03 546 3840, or given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
