Nelson residents the longest living in New Zealand

Residents of Nelson have the longest median lifespan in the country according to the latest figures from Statistics New Zealand.

Source: istock.com

The figures show that the median lifespan of people in Nelson is 81 for men and 86 for women.

This compares to the national median lifespan of 78 for men and 83 for women.

The figures are based on where a person dies, not necessarily where they lived most of their life.

Stats NZ said 20 per cent of Nelson's population is aged 65 years old or over, compared with 16 per cent for the whole of New Zealand, and therefore a higher proportion of deaths in Nelson will be of older people, increasing the median age at death.

Other areas with a high median lifespan include Marlborough, Otago, Canterbury, Taranaki, and Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The median lifespan has increased by more than a decade since 1949, when the median lifespan for a man was 67, and for a woman was 69.

Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said even in the last 20 years, the median lifespan for both men and women have increased by a couple of years.

In 1999 the median lifespan for men was 75, and for women 81.