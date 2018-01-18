Nelson region holidaymakers drenched as heavy rain pummels upper South Island

Golden Bay locals and holidaymakers are being advised to stay alert as the region gets a soaking.

Heavy rain has pummelled the Upper South Island since yesterday afternoon, causing rivers to swiftly rise and surface flooding on roads.

Despite the downpour, fire services have confirmed there were no weather-related calls overnight.

There were two blocked roads earlier this morning, but they have since been cleared.

A flood warning remains in place on SH60 between Takaka and Collingwood, near the Little Onahau River.

One Spec Road in Takaka was impassable before the Anatoki River last night.

Campers at Pohara campground remain undeterred, having already stuck out stormy conditions last week.

Holidaymaker Oscar Evans told 1 NEWS the front of his tent had flooded, but it hadn’t dampened his love for his "favourite place".

He described how a "lakes" worth of water had also built up outside his tent during last week’s downpour.

"We actually got the kayak out and we were actually paddling in it."